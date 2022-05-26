2,596 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 293,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after buying an additional 202,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.59. 45,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

