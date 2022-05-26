$243.91 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $243.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.90 million and the highest is $269.90 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $228.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

BE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 4,106,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 469,679 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

