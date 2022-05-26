22,673 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

