22,635 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,242,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,209,000 after buying an additional 1,644,981 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,845 shares of company stock valued at $39,601,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,348,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $277.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

