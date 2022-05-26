2,148 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE DHR traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.88. 63,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
