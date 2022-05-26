$206.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post sales of $206.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.50 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $211.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $860.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.85 million to $870.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 250,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

