$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to post $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.07. 12,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average of $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.