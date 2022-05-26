$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

