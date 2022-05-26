1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $3,582.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.