1,981 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

DGRO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 29,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,109. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

