190,264 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.