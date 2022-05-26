18,258 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 4.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,977,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,485 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $108.62. 2,271,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,380. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

