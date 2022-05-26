17,600 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 342,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

