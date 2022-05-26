139,732 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $10,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

