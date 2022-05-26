138,714 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCTSU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000.

NASDAQ CCTSU remained flat at $$9.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $10.61.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

