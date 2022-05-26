1,200 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,987. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

