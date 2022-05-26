$116.17 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to announce $116.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $97.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $463.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.40 million, with estimates ranging from $474.40 million to $489.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 236,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

