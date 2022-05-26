$101.26 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to post $101.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $105.10 million. Fastly reported sales of $85.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $413.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.50 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $481.70 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. 128,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

