$10.75 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post $10.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.54 million, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,925. EVgo has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
