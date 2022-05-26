$10.75 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post $10.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.54 million, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,925. EVgo has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

