$1.26 Million in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the lowest is $380,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $8.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:DCTH remained flat at $$4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,067. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

