$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.86. 24,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,123. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average of $341.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.