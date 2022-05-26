$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.86. 24,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,123. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average of $341.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.