$1.07 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.05. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,669. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

