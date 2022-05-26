-$0.59 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $1,700,330. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 93.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Redfin by 293.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Redfin by 313.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.