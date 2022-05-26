$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

SKX stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 1,290,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,133. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

