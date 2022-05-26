-$0.52 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

KURA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 12,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,757. The stock has a market cap of $832.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 902,605 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after acquiring an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.