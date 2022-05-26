-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

BPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 27,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

