$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.
First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.