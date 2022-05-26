$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.