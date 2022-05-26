$0.34 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.