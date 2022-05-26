$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

