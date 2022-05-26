$0.25 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. 3,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

