-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKE shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,218,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKE traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,758. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

