-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,006. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

