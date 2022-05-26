$0.09 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Harsco reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.