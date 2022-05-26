-$0.06 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

