$0.06 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.