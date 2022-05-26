-$0.02 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Impinj reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $1,075,050. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,940. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

