ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

NYSE ZIM opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.42.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.