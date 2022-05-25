ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
NYSE ZIM opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.42.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
