ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $201,056.87 and approximately $145.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00094344 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297445 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

