Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $72,537.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,208,392 coins and its circulating supply is 11,178,892 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

