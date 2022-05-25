Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.
About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)
Recommended Stories
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.