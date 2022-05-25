Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

SVM stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $492.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 700,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.