Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $915.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 61.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

