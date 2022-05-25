Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 120,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,198. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $944.94 million, a PE ratio of 301.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,838 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $7,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 769,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

