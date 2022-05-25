Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Chemours posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

