Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.65). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 2,193,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,324. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.