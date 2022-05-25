Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 336,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 178,768 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

