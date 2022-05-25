Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. 35,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,004. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

