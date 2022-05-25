Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.92 Million

Brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to post $645.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.22 million and the lowest is $630.10 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $531.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 5,150,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,350. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

