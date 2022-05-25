Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $3.28. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.31. 3,079,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.40. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

