Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

YUMC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 2,727,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,191. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.